TECNO forays into India’s true wireless space with Hipods H2

New Delhi: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Friday launched Hipods H2 Bluetooth earbuds at Rs 1,999 in India, expanding its footprint into the truly wireless audio devices space.

The Hipods H2 offers stereo sound effects augmented by advanced audio coding (AAC) technology to provide a wholesome listening experience, TECNO said.

In-built with a 45 mAh battery in each earbud, H2 can run for six hours on single charge, and up to 24 hours when used with its portable charging case, claimed TECNO, adding that H2 can play for two hours with a mere 15-minute of charging.

The earbuds are also equipped with environment noise cancellation (ENC) technology that can effectively reduce ambient sound to provide crisper audio and allows clear voice calling.

The device is also equipped with smart touch controls, IPX4 water protection, smart pop-up interface for instant pairing and comes with the Bluetooth 5.0.

“The India true wireless market has been growing consistently and the industry is expected to further grow in 2020 with COVID-19 setting off a trend where people working from home and connecting through voice and video calls become more appreciative of the convenience and reliability of true wireless devices,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, said in a statement.

“With Hipods H2, we, at TECNO, endeavour to build our own connected device ecosystem of TECNO smartphones and extend the best audio experience at an affordable price.”

Hipods H2 will be available for sale on Amazon from July 27 and at TECNO’s offline retail network of 35,000 outlets, the company said.

There will be two colour variants of the device — black and white.

TECNO said it will be coming out with another true wireless and smartphone offerings soon to further strengthen its position in the entry level and affordable segments.