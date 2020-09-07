Teddy Sharman-Lowe signs three-year contract with Chelsea

“An England Under-19 international, Sharman-Lowe will now return to the Pirelli Stadium on loan for the forthcoming campaign,” it added.

By | Published: 2:02 pm

London: Chelsea on Sunday announced the signing of Burton Albion’s goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe, who has put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

However, Sharman-Lowe will remain with Burton Albion on loan.

“Chelsea has completed the signing of young goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe from Burton

Albion on a three-year contract,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“An England Under-19 international, Sharman-Lowe will now return to the Pirelli Stadium on loan for the forthcoming campaign,” it added.

After signing a contract, Sharman-Lowe said he can develop further with Chelsea.

“It’s brilliant and it has all happened so fast. Burton have developed me so well and now it’s another new beginning and, hopefully, I can develop further with Chelsea,” Burton Albion’s official website quoted Sharman-Lowe as saying.

“I’m excited to be joining such a great club, especially as they are known for bringing on young players,” he added.