Teen booked in Nizamabad for impregnating minor

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Nizamabad: Police registered a case of rape under provisions of the POCSO against a teenaged person on charges of impregnating a teenager in Thagilepalli village of Varni mandal. According to the complaint, the youngster befriended the minor girl and maintained a relationship by promising her to marry her. After impregnating the gullible girl, the teenager then forced her to undergo an abortion to marry her when confronted. Coming to know about the matter, the relatives of the victim lodged a complaint with Varni police.

