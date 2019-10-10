Teen held for sexually abusing 5-yr-old girl in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old boy was apprehended by the Kanchanbagh police for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.

The teenager, a resident of Baba Nagar in Kanchanbagh, used chocolates to lure the kid while she was on her way to a grocery outlet. He then took her to an isolated place and inappropriately touched her, the police said.

The child informed about the ordeal to her mother after reaching home. On a complaint lodged by the mother, the police registered a case under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act and apprehended the juvenile.

