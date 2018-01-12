Teen jumps to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of an apartment building in Shantinagar under the Kukatpally police station limits here on Thursday.

According to the police, Reshmi, the only daughter of Chandrashekhar, was a resident of Shantinagar. The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the girl’s father was busy with some work inside the house.

The police said the girl jumped from the third floor and sustained a head injury. “She died on the spot. Her father said she was mentally unsound and was undergoing treatment for the past couple of years,” said an official.

Based on a complaint from Chandrashekhar, the police booked a case under relevant Indian Penal Code sections and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy. Further investigation is going on.