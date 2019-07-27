‘Teen Maar Savithri’ in Bigg Boss

By | Priyanka Pasupuleti | Published: 9:00 pm

Mention the name Shiva Jyothi, and it would probably not strike a bell. Say Savithri though, and you know we are talking about Teenmar Savitri who had a terrific connect with the audience, thanks to her pakka Telangana dialect and witty repartee with Bithiri Sathi. For the uninitiated, the programme aired on a news channel was a satirical take on the current news of the day.

After regaling viewers for the past five years, she left them heartbroken when she decided to quit the show and look at other opportunities. Shiva Jyothi belongs to Nagampetta in Muppakal Mandal in Nizamabad district and comes from a middle-class family. Her entry in Bigg Boss season 3 may very well increase her popularity even more.

The controversial reality show has proven to be a great platform for its past occupants who have cashed in on their fame, with multiple endorsement deals on social media and film offers. Currently, among the top contenders inside the Bigg Boss house, whether she takes home the prize money remains to be seen.