Teen, minor held for robberies, thefts in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force nabbed two teenagers, including a minor, who were allegedly involved in robberies and automobile thefts, here on Wednesday.

The arrested were M Pranay (19) and the minor (16). Both were students and residents of Nirmal Nagar in Sainikpuri. Pranay, a degree second year student, became friends with the minor and both started committing bike thefts in Hyderabad and its outskirts, the police said.

“They also targeted people walking alone in secluded roads and robbed valuables from them. Using duplicate keys, they flicked bikes parked in residential colonies,” the police said, adding that in mid-June, the duo stole motorcycles from Dundigal, Begumpet and Osmania University police station limits. They were also involved in a robbery case in Begumpet.

A CCTV footage of the Begumpet robbery helped the police arrest them and recover four motorcycles and a mobile phone from them. Pranay was earlier arrested in a theft case by the Kushaiguda police. The two, along with the seized material, were handed over to the Begumpet police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.