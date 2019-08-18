Teen rams car into auto, five injured in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Five persons were injured after being hit by a car drove by a minor boy at Bowenpally on Sunday evening. According to the police, the boy aged 16 years was driving a Maruthi S Cross car and rammed it into an autorickshaw inflicting injuries to two women travellers, two infants and the auto rickshaw driver.

The incident happened around 6 pm on Sunday when Chirukuri Sandhya Kiran (45), a housewife from KPHB colony, was travelling in the autorickshaw along with her mother Nagamani (65) and two twin children, Maha Dev and Madhav.

“The boy drove his vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and rammed the auto rickshaw near Dairy Farm crossroads. All the five persons, including the infants, sustained injuries in the incident. A few two wheeler riders who were passing by too get injured and their vehicles got damaged,” said Station House Officer Bowenpally, P Chandra Shekar.

On a complaint made by the Sandhya Kiran, the police registered a case against the driver and his father Nooruddin for allowing him to drive the vehicle without driving license.

