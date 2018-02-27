Teen thrashed in Hyderabad, love angle suspected

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: A teenager was attacked by two persons over a trivial issue at Sitarambagh in Mangalhat early on Monday. Police suspect a love affair could have been the motive.

According to the Mangalhat police, M Mahesh, who runs a scrap store, lived with his parents in Asifnagar. He frequented his relative’s house in Indira Nagar, where he befriended a girl in the neigbourhood.

“He started to talk to her and this was noticed by the girl’s uncle Suman. Suman earlier picked up a fight over this and warned Mahesh to stay away from the girl. After intervention of elders from both sides, the issue was sorted out,” police said.

Recently, Suman found Mahesh talking to his niece again. Enraged, he along with his unidentified friend allegedly attacked Mahesh on Monday around 12.30 am at Sitarambagh. “They called him out saying his relative met with an accident. They took him to a secluded place and beat him up,” police said.

Based on Mahesh’s complaint, police registered an attempt to murder case. Efforts are on to nab the suspects.