Teenage activist Greta sets sail for UN Summit

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail on Wednesday for New York, heading for a UN summit on a zero-emissions yacht skippered by a member of Monaco’s ruling family. She has been offered a lift on the Malizia II racing yacht, along with her father Svante and a filmmaker to document the journey, that will allow her to attend the talks in September with a clear conscience.

The Swedish climate activist and global star understood climate change at an early age and has rallied youths around the world and parents to her cause, sparking criticism along the way.In less than a year the now 16-year-old’s humble “climate strike” has become a global movement and set her up as a potential 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

As her strict climate ethos prevents her from flying, she will travel by sailboat.Thunberg’s climate struggle began quietly in August 2018 when she skipped school for the first three weeks, and then on Fridays to spend the day outside Sweden’s parliament with a sign labelled “School strike for climate”.

“I’m planning to continue until Sweden is in line with the Paris agreement and that might take a while,” she told in late 2018.It was in school, when Greta Thunberg was about “eight or nine,” that her interest in climate issues was first piqued. Since then she has stopped eating meat, drinking milk and buying new things, unless “absolutely necessary”.