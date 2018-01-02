Teenage girl commits suicide in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:52 pm 12:54 pm

Karimnagar: An eighth class student Eerella Anusha (13), committed suicide by consuming pesticides in Ramadugu late on Monday night. Anusha, who was studying in Ramadugu model school, consumed pesticides around 8 pm in their house.

Family members rushed her to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital where she breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

Anusha, who was reportedly suffering from stomach pain for the past some time, used to abstain from school due to pain and was not interested to go school.

She took an extreme step as her parents father Bheeraiah and mother Pochamma mount pressure on her to go school, local SI Naresh Reddy said.