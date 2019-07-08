Teenage girl drowns in water pit in Nalgonda

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Nalgonda: An 8-year-old girl named Yamagani Kavya died after drowning in a water pit located near a cattle shed at Perikakondaram village of Shaligowraram mandal in the district on Monday afternoon.

Kavya, daughter of Yamagani Yadagiri and Mangamma, residents of Perikakondaram village, was studying her second year BSc course and was accidentally slipped into the pit dug at the cattle-shed while she was going to feed fodder to the cattle. Due to the recent showers, the water pit was filled with water around 12 pm. The passers-by noticed her body floating in the pit and fished it out. Shaligowraram police filed a case after shifting the body to Nakrekal government hospital for post-mortem.