Teenage siblings found dead in Hyderabad home; poisoning suspected

By | Published: 9:20 pm 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: Two siblings were found dead under suspicious circumstances in their house in Kanchanbagh. Police suspect that the duo was offered some poisonous substance resulting in their death.

According to the police, Neha Jabeen (15) and her younger brother Abdul Aziz(14) were found in an unconscious state by their father Mohd Abdul Raheem in their house in Hafeez Baba Nagar in Kanchanbagh police station area on Saturday night. They were shifted to Osmania General Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

J Venkat Reddy, Station House Officer (Kanchanbagh), said Neha and Aziz were present in their house along with their mother Farhath Begum on Saturday evening. Their father Raheem came home in the night and Farhath Begum informed him that she was unwell.

“Raheem saw Neha and Aziz asleep and took his wife to the house of her sister and dropped her. Later he came back home around midnight and woke up the two children on noticing some liquid from Aziz’s mouth. When they did not wake up he rushed them to a private hospital and later to Osmania General Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead,” said the Station House Officer.

On a complaint, the police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and took up investigation. An autopsy was conducted at OGH on Sunday evening and bodies were handed over to the family members.

The CLUES team of the police who inspected the house seized some utensils suspecting food poisoning. The team also seized several bottles of medicines from the house. Preliminary enquiries suggest it is a case of poisoning. However, once the postmortem report is finalized more details will emerge and sections of the case if needed will be altered, said the Station House Officer.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .