Teenaged woman, married man, fall in love, end lives in Mancherial

Mancherial: A teenager woman and a married man, who reportedly fell in love with each other, committed suicide by consuming pesticide as their elders turned down their wish to marry each other, on the outskirts of Rasoolpalli in Jaipur mandal on Wednesday.

Jaipur Sub-Inspector K Vijender said Srividya (18) an intermediate II year student and the daughter of Rajaiah, a private teacher from Mandamarri town and Venkatesh, (30) married man and car driver belonging to Tilaknagar in Godavarikhani town of Peddapalli district. Venkatesh has two sons aged below eight years.

Venkatesh died on the spot and Srividya breathed her last while being shifted to a hospital in Mancherial district headquarters as they took some pesticide at a secluded place on Mancherial-Chennur road at around 6 am. Some passersby noticed the two and alerted cops who in turn rushed to the spot and tried to save the girl, but in vain.

It is learned that both Venkatesh and Srividya came into contact when she visited her maternal uncle’s place in Godavarikhani. Later, Venkatesh went to Mandamarri for attending a function where he met the student and exchanged phone numbers, resulting in friendship. He might have trapped her by constantly speaking to her or sending messages, suspected an investigating officer.

Parents of the girl lodged a complaint and case of suspicious death was registered. Investigations were taken up. The bodies are preserved at mortuary of Mancherial district headquarters hospital for carrying out post-mortem.

