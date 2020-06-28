Teenager dies as tractor overturns in Mancherial

By | Published: 5:16 pm

Mancherial: A teenager died on the spot when the tractor which he was driving overturned at Kommera village in Chennur mandal on Sunday.

Chennur police said the deceased was identified as Durgam Ganesh (19), a native of Chakepalli village in Chennur mandal. Ganesh was crushed to death when he came under the tractor. He was engaged by Sammaiah, a resident of Othkulapalli village in Chennur, to transport some farm equipment and newly purchased tractor from Mancherial to Chennur.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ganesh’s father, a case was registered against his employer Sammaiah. Investigations are on. The post-mortem was conducted at Chennur government hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .