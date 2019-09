By | Published: 8:32 pm

Siddipet: A teenager died of snakebite at Akkaram village of on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Madaraboina Karthik (17). Karthik, who was bitten by a venomous snake on Friday night, died in a hospital while undergoing treatment on Saturday morning.

