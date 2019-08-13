Teenager feared drowned in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: A teenager is feared to have drowned in the Narapally Pedda Cheruvu here on Tuesday. He had gone with his friends to fish in the water body, police said.

Around 10 am, Shaik Sajeed Ali, 18, a bike mechanic, and his friends Imran, 18, Malik Azhar, 21 and Nawab, 18, all residents of Wahed Nagar in Malakpet, went to the water body for fishing. According to the Medipally police, while his friends were standing on the banks of the pond, Ali stepped into the water for swimming when he accidentally drowned.

“He did not know how to swim but got into the water. Within a few minutes, he started drowning. His friends were helpless and he drowned in about 15-ft deep water,” police said. The Medipally police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

