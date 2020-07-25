Teenager found hanging in house in Chaderghat

By | Published: 2:06 pm

Hyderabad: A teenaged girl allegedly hanged herself to death in her house in Chaderghat on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the girl, aged 17 years, lived along with her parents at Azampura under the Chaderghat police station limits. On Saturday morning, when her parents went out, the girl allegedly hanged herself in the room to the ceiling fan. The police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

The Chaderghat police have shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination. A case has been registered by the police and investigation is on.

