Teenager held in Hyderabad for bike theft

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old was apprehended by the police for allegedly stealing motorcycles for joy rides in the city. The police have recovered 12 motorcycles at his instance.

According to the police, the teenager allegedly stole motorcycles from Malkajgiri, Sultan Bazaar, Kushaiguda, Kachiguda and Begumpet over the past few months.

“After stealing a motorcycle, he used to roam around the city for a few days and later abandon it at some isolated spot in Malkajgiri. He kept on doing this,” Sultan Bazaar Detective Inspector S Laxman said. The boy had a special craze on the Yamaha FZ bike, police said, adding that the stolen motorcycles were recovered from various areas of Malkajgiri.