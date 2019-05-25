Teenager killed, friends injured in road mishap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: One teenager was killed and two of his friends were injured when the scooter they were riding on hit a road median in Medchal here in the wee hours of Saturday.

The victim was identified as DS Akshay Kumar (19) while the injured were Shafi and Vamshi, all degree final year students of a private degree college. According to the Medchal police, Akshay Kumar was driving the scooter with Shafi and Vamshi riding pillion. When they reached near the Oxygen Park in Kandlakoya, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed the road median.

“They fell on the road and while Akshay died of grievous injuries, the others survived with injuries. They were shifted to hospital where their condition was said to be stable,” police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.