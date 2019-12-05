Teenager killed in road mishap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: A youngster was mowed down by a TSRTC bus in Ramanthapur here on Wednesday. The victim, B Praveen (19), a Degree student, who was on his way to college, fell off his bike after his motorcycle skidded and was run over by the bus which was coming from behind him. A case of negligence causing death was booked against the bus driver and is being probed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.