Teenager killed in road mishap in Hyderabad

The victim, B Praveen (19), a Degree student, who was on his way to college, fell off his bike after his motorcycle skidded and was run over by the bus which was coming from behind him

By Author  |  Published: 5th Dec 2019  12:10 am

Hyderabad: A youngster was mowed down by a TSRTC bus in Ramanthapur here on Wednesday. The victim, B Praveen (19), a Degree student, who was on his way to college, fell off his bike after his motorcycle skidded and was run over by the bus which was coming from behind him. A case of negligence causing death was booked against the bus driver and is being probed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

 