Teenager reported missing from Hyderabad’s Chatrinaka

By | Published: 12:51 pm

Hyderabad: An eight standard student went missing from Chatrinaka in the city after leaving his home on some work on Wednesday.

According to the police, J Bhavani Prasad (15) a resident of R N Colony under Chatrinaka police station limits, had gone out to buy ‘dosa’ and did not return home.

The family members searched for him in the nearby colonies till evening and approached the police in the night. Based on a complaint the police registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) and launched efforts to trace him.

Two police teams are working to trace the boy. The police checked the closed circuit cameras installed near the tiffin centre and near the house of the missing boy.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .