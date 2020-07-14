Teenager sets grandmother ablaze over property dispute

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Hyderabad: Angered over his grandmother giving a share in the ancestral property to his aunts, a teenager murdered her by setting her ablaze at Ellaverthy village in Shankarpally mandal of Rangareddy here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the elderly woman, Kansamma, who is survived by a son and three daughters, had recently divided her property and gave a share to her daughters too.

Unhappy with her decision, her grandson Shiva Kumar, a Class 10 student confronted her and picked up arguments with her, demanding that his father, the only son, be given the share that was given to the three women. However, Kansamma disagreed and on Tuesday afternoon, Shiva Kumar again picked up an argument with her after which he is suspected to have doused her with petrol and set her ablaze.

She died on the spot. The Shankarpally police are making efforts to nab Shiva Kumar, who went absconding after the murder. Meanwhile, the body was shifted to the government hospital in Chevella for autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .