Teja’s next two films & heroes

By | Published: 9:42 pm

It was birthday celebrations time for celebrated director Teja and he chose the occasion to unveil his plans for coming days. Not only did Teja announce the titles for his next two movies but also revealed the lead actors for both the movies. If Gopichand is to lead the cast for one movie, it will be Rana who will be the hero for the second one.

For the movies, the titles registered are Rakshasa Raju Ravanasurudu and Alamelu Manga Venkata Ramana. In a curious turn, Teja released the posters without mentioning names as to who will be cast in which movie. So, for now, the question is which project will be Rana’s and which one will have Gopichand?

Teja is expected to announce producers and other cast of the film very soon. He has already completed writing script for these films. It is known that, Teja gave biggest break for Gopichand with Jayam and he provided a memorable hit to Rana with Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

