‘TekSplash2k19’ held at UoH

Hyderabad: The School of Computer and Information Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) organised ‘TekSplash2k19’, a cultural day and alumni meet on the campus.

The event provided a platform for a gathering of 500 faculty, alumni, students and non-teaching staff. In his keynote address, SCIS dean Prof K Narayana Murthy stressed upon the importance of alumni interaction.

“These meetings are crucial in forming a common platform in academics, industries and research, and thus help mould future of students,” he said.

Alumni coordinator Prof P Prakash Babu emphasized the importance of self-sustenance and financial independence of the department. ISRO scientist Dr Vijender Reddy Busi shared his experiences in academics and contributions he made in the field of research.

Competitions in cultural, sports and technical levels were organised as part of the event and winners were presented with prizes.

