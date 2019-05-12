Telanagna Poultry association thanks govt

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Poultry Breeders Association (TPBA) and Telangana Poultry Federation on Sunday thanked the State government for being supportive to the poultry industry and coming up with a series of measures to help the industry in the State.

Speaking to press persons here on Sunday, members of TPBA said that State government apart from protecting poultry farmers, had helped poultry industry by providing maize in time.

TPBA president Dr G Ranjith Reddy said the government following an appeal of the poultry farmers had decided to supply maize at Rs 18,000 per tonne and support them. Support was also extended by reducing Rs 2 per unit on power supply which helped the poultry industry reach a top position, he said.

“In December last year, we requested State government to provide maize for a price of Rs 15 per kg but given the delays and considering increase in market prices, again a representation was made for supply of maize at Rs 18, Reddy said.

At present, there are around 600 farmers in poultry federation, 114 breeder farmers and 23,000 other farmers in the industry, he said adding every breeder and poultry farmer are being supplied with required maize in the State.

