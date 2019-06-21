Telangana: 10 pc EWS quota in medical, dental seats from this year

By | Published: 12:24 am 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday issued orders providing 10 per cent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for admission into MBBS and BDS courses in Telangana. In order to implement EWS quota, the Board of Governors, which administers Medical Council of India (MCI) has allotted 215 additional MBBS seats in various government medical colleges in the State from this academic year.

Earlier this year, the Rajya Sabha had approved amendment in the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to poor students who fall under the general category. In April, the MCI Board of Governors had written letters to the States to implement 10 per cent EWS quota for undergraduate seats in medical colleges from this academic year.

The Board had assured States on increasing the medical and dental seats for implementation of EWS reservation. Authorities are also expecting additional seats to be allotted to private medical colleges in the State, which will increase the overall number of medical seats to 300 from this academic year.

Senior health officials here said that a consensual arrangement had been arrived at in adopting the new admission policy and the seat matrix for MBBS seats under convener quota, management seats and NRI seats in unaided non-minority medical and dental colleges across the State.

According to the present policy, 50 per cent of under graduate and post graduate seats in private unaided medical colleges are earmarked to the State government or convener quota. Officials pointed out that since 10 per cent EWS reservation must be implemented in private medical educational institutions and talks were on with MCI Board of Governors to add more medical seats at private medical colleges.

