Telangana: 108 emergency ambulances provide services to over 4 lakh patients in one year

Hyderabad: The State-run 108 ambulance services in the last one-year have extended free emergency healthcare facilities to over four lakh patients across Telangana. The fleet of 430 emergency 108 ambulances are also supported by 50 bike ambulances that are exclusively operated in tribal regions falling under Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and in the densely populated urban regions of Hyderabad, Medchal and Rangareddy districts, Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Wednesday said.

Inaugurating two-ambulances, which were donated by IndusInd Bank as part of its CSR initiative, Harish Rao said that in the last few years, many measures were launched to improve emergency healthcare services, especially transport facilities.

“In tribal areas of Telangana, 108 ambulances every month handle 750 emergency cases. From April, 2021 to February, 2022, bike ambulances provided services to 19,000 patients and the special emergency ambulance services under Amma Vodi scheme have since 2018 provided transport services to 38 lakh pregnant women,” he said.

Thanking IndusInd Bank for the gesture, Harish Rao, who was also accompanied by Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, said that the Bank has also agreed to provide eight more emergency ambulances, which will go a long way in further improving emergency healthcare facilities.

