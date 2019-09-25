Telangana: 12-day vacation announced by Board of Intermediate Education

By | Published: 6:06 pm 6:12 pm

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has announced term holidays from September 28 to October 9, with the colleges to re-open on October 10.

All principals of junior colleges and composite degree offering intermediate courses in the State have been instructed to adhere to the holiday schedule issued by the Board.

In a press statement here on Wednesday, the Board said all junior colleges including private and corporate colleges in the State were directed not to conduct any classes during the first term holidays. Any violation of instructions would be viewed seriously and action, including disaffiliation of the college, would be initiated against the erring management or principals, the Board added.

