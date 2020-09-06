Telangana: 12 test positive ahead of Assembly session

The Covid-19 test was made mandatory for all MLAs, staff and others with only those who test negative to be allowed to attend the session.

Hyderabad: At least 12 persons tested positive for Covid-19 during the tests conducted ahead of the monsoon session of the State Legislature beginning Monday. Over 650 persons including legislators, Assembly staff, police personnel and journalists have undergone tests for coronavirus in the past couple of days.

The Covid-19 test was made mandatory for all MLAs, staff and others with only those who test negative to be allowed to attend the session. Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted at the State Assembly over the last couple of days and the test results were sent to the persons concerned on their respective cellphones. While entry of visitors and personal staff of legislators has been strictly prohibited, only one or two staff members will be allowed to accompany Ministers.

The authorities are taking all other precautionary measures including installation of thermal screeners and sanitiser dispensers, besides making it mandatory for all to wear masks in view of the pandemic. Further, all the MLAs and MLCs are being supplied with a kit containing an oximeter, mask, sanitiser and other essential medicals.

Restrictions have been imposed on movement of media personnel as well. They will not be allowed in the Assembly lobbies this time, and the media point will remain closed.

