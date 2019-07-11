Telangana: 130 kg marijuana seized, 4 held

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The State Task Force of Prohibition and Excise Department on Wednesday arrested four persons for smuggling marijuana to different places in Telangana and Maharashtra.

As many as 130.3 kg of the substance was seized from the possession of L Ravindar (35), a businessman, V Raju (30), a driver, G Harilal (41), a businessman and B Mangulal (25), a private employee.

Ravindar and Mangulal belong to Mulugu district while Raju and Harilal belong to Jangaon and Warangal districts respectively. The kingpin of the smuggling gang Ravindar used to purchase the contraband from different places in Odisha for Rs 4,000 a kg and selling it out in Telangana and Maharashtra using swanky cars, said the police.

In the past, a case was booked against Ravindar and has been absconding for the last three years. The seized illegal drug along with four mobile phones and a Hyundai Verna car was confiscated from the culprits.

