Telangana: 131 teachers bag State Best Teacher Award

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: As many as 131 teachers were presented with the State Best Teacher Award during the Teachers’ Day celebrations held at Ravindra Bharathi on Thursday.

Of the 131 teachers, 43 were from School Education, 50 from Collegiate Education, 10 from Intermediate Education, nine from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Residential Educational Institutions Society, six from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, five from Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, three from technical education and two from Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society.

Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy presented the awards, which consisted of a medal, certificate of merit, shawl and cash award of Rs 10,000. Reddy said in these days of tough competitions, teachers were also under pressure to ensure that their students excelled. He said the State government had spent Rs 15,000 crore towards development of residential schools across the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .