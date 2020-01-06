Telangana: 14 govt teachers dismissed

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of School Educaiton on Monday said that as many as 14 teachers at various government schools across the State have been removed from their services. The Commissioner said that there were total 106 teachers who unauthorisedly were absent from their duties in the State.

Out of the 106 teachers, as many as 14 teachers have been removed from their services after duly following the procedures stipulated in CCA and Fundamental Rules. The disciplinary proceedings are under progress against 92 teachers and the action will be taken be as per CCA Fundamental Rules against them, according to sources.

The dismissed teachers include C Vidyaulatha from ZPHS Somarper, Kamareddy, Sana Naaz from UPS Khandebuller, Jukkal, R Madhan Mohan Reddy from MPPS Korduvada Tanda in Nagarkurnool, C Anjamma from MPUPS Hanmannagar, Kalwakurthy, Asma Sultana from MPPS Thimmajipet, Nagarkurnool, Tahniyat Jahan from GPS Tega Charminar, VK Sheshlatha from GBPS Goshacut, Asifnagar, G Sunitha from UPA Repallewada, Khammam, N Soyjanya fro MPPS Rukmapur, Karimnagar, M Vijaya Lakshmi, MPUPS, Chamanpally, Karimnagar rural, P Vijay Kumar from MPPS Kadambapur, Karimnagar, Praveen Kumar from MPPS Maisampet, Nirmal, Anuganti Suresh from Ambaripet, Jagtial and Prabhasini from ZPHS Shekella in Jagtial.

