Telangana: 19 persons injured in a road accident in Jagtial

By | Published: 12:05 pm

Jagtial: Nineteen persons were injured in a road accident that took place on Bheerpur ghat road of Sarangapur mandal on Saturday.

The incident occurred when a bus and car coming from opposite directions rammed into each other on ghat road. 16 passengers were travelling in the bus and three others in the car sustained injuries.

Passersby and local people rescued the people struck in the bus and car. Injured persons have been shifted to Sarangapur hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .