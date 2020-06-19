Telangana: 19 year girl committed suicide in Toopran

By | Published: 11:21 am

Medak: A-19-year-old girl has committed suicide hanging self at her residence in Toopran town in Medak district in the small hours of Friday. The victim was identified as Gummadi Madhuri, daughter of former MPP of Toopran Mandal, Gummadi Srinivas.

The family, which lost a house in road widening, was reportedly in trouble financially. While the family members were quarreling on the same issue every day, Madhuri has taken the extreme step. Toopran Police have registered a case and the body was taken to the hospital for postmortem. The investigation is on.

