Telangana: 2 lakh tonnes urea ready for distribution

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to supply 2.09 lakh tonnes of urea to all the districts to meet the requirement of the Yasangi crop for February. The Centre, which supplied 5.85 lakh tonnes against the sanctioned 7.5 lakh tonnes in January, supplied another 2 lakh tonnes against 1 lakh tonnes sanctioned for February.

At present, MARKFED has a stock of 1.5 lakh tonnes and another 0.5 lakh tonnes was available with cooperative societies and dealers across the State.

In a meeting with the representatives of fertilizer companies here on Friday, Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasarathi and Agriculture Commissioner Rahul Bojja discussed the availability of urea stocks. The officials allocated 2.09 lakh tonnes urea for February to various companies which will transport them to designated places before February 25. “Fertilizers should be supplied in an organised manner so that available stocks are distributed evenly. Efforts must be made to ensure farmers receive complete ground-level support,” Parthasarathi said.

