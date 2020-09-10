Telangana: 2020-21 academic calendar for Intermediate released

By | Published: 5:33 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has scheduled Intermediate Public Examinations (theory)-2021 from March 24 to April 12, 2021 and practical examinations will be held from March 1 to 20, 2021. The advanced supplementary exams are planned in the last week of May 2021.

The BIE on Thursday issued a tentative annual academic calendar for the academic year 2020-21 for all junior and composite degree colleges in the State offering intermediate general and vocational courses.

As per the academic calendar, there will be a total of 182 working days. The colleges will have Dasara vacation from October 23 to 25, and Sankranti holidays on January 13 and 14. The pre-final exams are scheduled from February 22 to 27.

A senior official said in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the colleges will be opened only if necessary permissions are granted by the State government and until such time, online classes will be conducted.

The last working day for the academic year 2020-21 is April 16, 2021 and students will have summer vacation from April 17 to May 31.

According to the academic calendar, colleges will reopen after summer vacation for the academic year 2021-22 on June 1, 2021.

The private un-aided junior colleges have been instructed to make admissions only in accordance with the admission schedule announced by the BIE.

No college should employ marketing strategies like appointing public relation officers or any such personnel for canvassing for admissions, it said, adding that no advertisement should be carried through hoarding, pamphlets, wall writing, electronic and print media.

The BIE warned private un-aided junior colleges that strict action including dis-affiliation will be taken against the colleges if any deviation is noticed.

