Telangana: 22,000 students register for DOST

By | Published: 1:31 am

Hyderabad: Over 22,000 students so far have registered for the Degree Online Services, Telangana for which registration began on May 23. The registration process is to conclude on June 3.

Of the total registrations, 13,339 candidates till the last count on Wednesday exercised their web options. Among them, 7,213 candidates gave their first preference to private degree colleges, 3,776 to government and 2,350 to university colleges.

This year, 82 helpline centres have been set up to help students in registrations. And 10 special helpline centres were also established to resolve problems of the students.

Prof R Limbadri, Convener, DOST and Vice-Chairman-I, Telangana State Council of Higher Education said that Choice Based Credit System is being introduced in the government degree colleges from the next academic year. This is being done to facilitate interdisciplinary approach to help students gain knowledge in tune with global trends.

These programmes promise to make the undergraduate courses more meaningful and prepare students with required employable skills.

“The students are given enormous choice of subjects. It just not history, economics and political science or economics, political science and public administration, the combination of subjects can be varied,” Prof Limbadri said.

The students can choose any three subjects from all the social science subjects that a college offers and similar happens to be the case with life sciences and physical sciences, he added.