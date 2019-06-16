Telangana: 221 prisoners appear for BRAOU test

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: As many as 17,482 candidates appeared for the Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU)’s Eligibility Test held across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

An interesting feature of this year’s eligibility test happened to be 221 jail inmates including 197 men and 24 women from the various central prisons in both States appearing for the test, a press release said.

C Venkataiah, Registrar, BRAOU, visited the Central Prison, Cherlapally, where jail inmates took the test. Sammaiah, Deputy Superintendent of Jails, Central Prison, Cherlapally, and other officers and jailors from the prison were present on the occasion.

The successful candidates in the test will be given admission into BA/ BCom/ BSc courses for the academic year 2019-20, the release added.

