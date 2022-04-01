Telangana: 245 super-speciality posts in 3 Govt medical colleges notified

Hyderabad: The State health department has notified 245 super-speciality posts for Assistant Professors and Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS) for three-government teaching hospitals – Gandhi Medical College and Teaching Hospital, Government Medical College in Siddipet and Nalgonda.

The recruitment drive for these posts will be completed by April 19, according to a notification from Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr K Ramesh Reddy.

The posts of Assistant Professors to be filled include general medicine, general surgery, obstetrician and gynaecologist (OBG), peadiatrics, orthopaedics and anaesthesia. Forty CAS posts will be filled in the three hospitals while the rest 205 posts comprise Assistant Professors.

For Gandhi medical college and teaching hospital, DME has notified 115 posts of Assistant Professors and 20 CAS posts. For Government medical college in Nalgonda, 40 posts of Assistant Professors and 10 CAS and for Government medical college in Siddipet, 60 posts of Assistant Professors and 10 CAS posts will be filled.

The process of accepting applications, displaying final merit list, selection list and release of appointment letters for Gandhi Medical College and Government Medical College in Siddipet will be completed by April 19 while direct walk-in-interviews at Government medical college in Nalgonda will be on April 7.

The recruitment of the speciality posts will be done on contract basis with a monthly salary of Rs. 1,25,000 and Rs. 52,000 being fixed for Assistant Professors and CAS posts respectively.

Gandhi Medical College and Hospital: 115 posts:

115 posts of Assistant Professors with 20 each for general medicine, general surgery, OBG, paediatrics, and anaesthesia, 15 posts for orthopaedics and 20 CAS posts.

Siddipet: Total 70 posts:

60 posts of Assistant Professors with 10 posts each for general medicine, general surgery, OBG, paediatric, orthopaedics and anaesthesia and 10 CAS posts.

Nalgonda: 40 posts:

30 posts of Assistant Professor with 5 posts each in general medicine, general surgery, OBG, paediatrics, orthopaedics and anaesthesia and 10 CAS posts.

