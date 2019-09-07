Telangana: 28 rakes of urea in next 4 days

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary (Agriculture) C Parthasarathi said four rakes with 7,200 tonnes of urea was moved on Saturday to different destinations in the State as part of the action plan to ensure adequate fertilizer supply. Another eight railway rakes with 19,935 tonnes are in transit. Efforts were on to ensure supply of 28 rakes of urea in the next four days. In addition to this, some 1,300 tonnes of urea is being moved daily by road.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter