Telangana: 300-bed hostel inaugurated at Kakatiya University

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Warangal Urban: Kakatiya University (KU) outgoing vice-chancellor Prof R Sayanna inaugurated a 300-bed SC women’s hostel on the campus here on Wednesday. The hostel was constructed under the Centrally sponsored scheme – Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatrawas Yojna (BJRCY). A total of 100 rooms at a cost of Rs 6.10 crore were constructed for the facility which would reduce the congestion on existing hostels. Currently, as many as 2975 students are staying at 14 hostels with the actual capacity of 1800 students only, said director of hostels Dr Mamidala Estari.

The vice-chancellor also inaugurated two workshop sheds constructed for the benefit of the students of the ECE and Civil Engineering branches at the Kakaitya University college of Engineering and Technology (campus engineering college). The sheds were constructed at the cost of Rs 77 lakh each. Commencement of construction of additional classrooms on the first floor of the college was also launched.

“A total of Rs 2.51 crore will be spent on the construction of one seminar hall and six spacious class rooms for the use of the students,” he said, adding that the university would provide some more facilities at the college for the students.

Meanwhile, Prof Sayanna inaugurated the office of the centrally sponsored Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) on the premises of the University Grants Commission (UGC) office on the campus. RUSA nodal officer and UGC coordinator Prof M Sarangapani said that the UGC had sanctioned Rs 50 crore under ‘component 10’. He said that the funds would be utilized for the research projects, skill development of the students of the PG/Pharmacy/Technology. Registrar Prof K Purushotham, Dr Mallikharjuna Reddy, Dr Megahna Rao and others were also present at the programme.

