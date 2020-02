Telangana: 35 Municipal Commissioners transferred

By | Published: 12:17 pm

Hyderabad: Ahead of launch of Pattana Pragathi programme on February 24, nearly 35 Municipal Commissioners (mostly belonging to Grade-III) have been shifted from their current positions and were given new postings on Tuesday. The State government released orders with immediate effect.

The State government appointed Mukund Reddy, Prashanthi, Rajanikanth Reddy and Thrilleshwar as the new Deputy Commissioners of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Nalini Padmavathi has been transferred from the post of GHMC Deputy Commissioner and appointed as Joint Director in the office of Director of Municipal Administration. Similarly, Venugopal Reddy has been posted as Deputy Director in the office of Director of Municipal Administration.

Other officers who have been appointed as new Municipal Commissioners are: Md Zakeer Ahmed (Kalwakurthy), Akula Venkatesh (Bellampally), R triambakeshwar Rao (Luxettipet), Gona Anvesh (Nagarkurnool), K Jayanth Kumar Reddy (Jagityal), N Balakrishna (Nirmal), Sujatha (Ameenpur), P Vemana Reddy (Alia), Venkata Manikaran (Tellapur), Lavanya (Shadnagar), B Sharat Chandra (Sangareddy), K Srinivas Reddy (Tandur), Md Saber Ali (Shamshabad), S Vidyadhar (Narsampet), B Yadagiri (Parakal), Ch Thirupati (Peddapalle), M Srinivas Reddy (Vemulawada), K Sujatha (Sathupalli), Veerender (Yellandu), Gadde Raju (Mandamarri), Maheshwar Reddy (Wanaparthy), Spandana (Sadasivapet), Qhamer Ahmed (Yellareddy), B Nagireddy (Huzurnagar), B Gangadhar (Kamareddy), Jampala Rajitha (Yadagirigutta), Pallarao (Nandikonda), Prabhakar (Chityal) and Shyamsunder (Amangal).

