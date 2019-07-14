Telangana: 37.76% students clear Inter advanced supplementary

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Hyderabad: Out of 1, 60, 487 students, who had appeared for the second year Intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations (general and vocational), 66,600 candidates, which is 37.76 per cent, have cleared the examinations.

Girls have continued to outperform boys this year also. Of 61,264 girls appeared for the exams, 41.35 per cent of them have passed while pass percentage of the boys stood at 35.4 out of 91,095 who took the tests.

The cumulative pass percentage has come down for general courses from 78.65 in 2018 to 76.59 per cent this year. Only 32 students secured ‘A’ grade, 71 got ‘B’ grade, 60 secured ‘C’ grade while 54 students got ‘D’ grade and 56,214 candidates passed in compartmental in the general courses.

Secretary of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), A Ashok who announced results here on Sunday, said that candidates can download their memorandum of marks online from the website https://bie.telangana.gov.in.

Discrepancies, if any in the memorandum of marks should be referred to the Board through their respective school principals before August 13, he said. Students can register their grievances if any on the result through online and the same would be resolved within 24 hours.

He said that there is a provision for recounting and supply of scanned copy cum-re-verification of valued answer scripts to second year students. Candidates who wish to avail re-counting facility will have to pay Rs.100 per paper whereas Rs.600 for re-verification will be charged per paper. The applications have to be submitted through student online services available on the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in from July 16 to 20.

A candidates can apply only for his/her own answer booklet and obtaining scanned copy of other candidate is an offence, the secretary said. For results visit: https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in or www.bie.telangana.gov.in or www.exam.bie.telangana.gov.in.

