Telangana: 5-day self-quarantine to third of health staff

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: To provide a break to the overworked health care personnel in the State Health Department and also to ensure their safety, Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy has directed Principals of Teaching Hospitals and Superintendents of Speciality Hospitals under DME control to allow one-third of the staff of all categories to practice self-imposed 5-day quarantine in rotation from Thursday.

“It is decided that a reserve of staff ranging from doctors, staff nurses, paramedical and outsourcing staff will be maintained by way of practicing a self-imposed quarantine for 5 days in rotation. The medical officers who practice self-quarantine shall not engage in any private practice during the quarantine period and shall not get exposed to community transmission of coronavirus infection by mingling with general population.” the DME circular said.

