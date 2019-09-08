Telangana: 50,000 tonnes of urea reaches farmers

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: State government has expedited distribution of urea and other fertilisers in State by ensuring direct transportation to farmers from various ports in the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. About 90,000 tonnes of urea will reach farmers by September 12 of which about 50,200 tonnes urea already reached its destinations as on Sunday evening.

Reviewing the urea supply on Sunday, Agriculture Minister S Nirajan Reddy said around 33,800 tonnes urea had reached farmers within 48 hours after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao resolved the transportation problem faced by the department. Another 16,400 tonnes was transported from rake point to urea sale points by road on Sunday and began distribution.

“We are expecting supply of about 17,000 tonnes urea from various ports to the State. About 14,000 tonnes urea is also ready for loading into railway rakes. Another 8,000 tonnes urea is being transported by road which will act as a buffer stock for the month,” he said.

To ensure that traders do not hike prices, officials have been directed to initiate stringent action against such activities as well as monitor urea stocks and supplies on a regular basis. Officials were also instructed to coordinate with their colleagues who were deployed to various ports and rake points for loading and unloading respectively, to ensure that urea stocks were evenly supplied as per requirement in different places.

Meanwhile, Minister also asked officials to make adequate quantity of groundnut seed available for farmers as its cultivation is expected to increasing during the current year in the wake of availability of irrigation water. He said groundnut cultivation is likely to increase on a large scale in the erstwhile districts of Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Rangareddy and Medak. While about 10,000 quintals of groundnut seeds are available with Telangana Seeds, the officials were asked to procure necessary seeds immediately.

Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasarathi, Agriculture Additional Director Vijay Kumar, Telangana Seeds director Keshavulu and other officials were present.

