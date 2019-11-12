Telangana: 678 SIs udergo induction course

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: As many as 678 Sub-Inspectors (Civil) joined the Telangana State Police Academy for the basic induction course, academy Director VK Singh said here on Monday. In a press release issued here, Singh said many new techniques and procedures were introduced in the induction course.

For the first time, the academy conducted a psychological profiling of all Sub-Inspectors with the help of 15 professors and research scholars headed by Dr Swathi, head of Psychology department, Osmania University.

The academy is utilising the services of research scholars to guide the Sub-Inspectors towards the service of people.

“We are seeking the services of sociologists to make them understand the need of different strata of the people in Telangana,” he said, adding that this exercise was rarely done anywhere in the country. The academy will again conduct the psychological profiling every quarter and see the desired change in their personality and attitude.

“Our aim is to make the police officers as instruments of social change and instill in them the traits of social worker and sympathetic helper,” he added.

