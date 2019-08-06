Telangana: 78 private degree colleges score duck

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Are private degree colleges in the State losing their sheen? The fact that 78 such colleges in Telangana failed to attract even a single student this year points as much towards such a trend.

Despite seats being allotted to candidates who participated in the admission process through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2019, students did not confirm their seats in these colleges. With 26, the maximum number of colleges with zero admissions was under the ambit of Kakatiya University while Osmania University had 18 such colleges.

For private college managements, attracting students for various programmes has become a herculean task, as is evident from the increasing number of colleges with zero admissions. Last year, the number of colleges with zero admissions was 53, and this year, 25 more were added to the list. A total of 987 colleges, including government, private aided and unaided degree, participated in the DOST.

This apart, a total of 727 various programmes (different combinations) have recorded zero admissions despite seating in them being allotted to students. These 727 programmes alone have 39,775 vacant seats. This year, with over 75,400, BSc degree programmes got the highest number of students followed by BCom with 69,000 enrollments.

“The colleges were told to shut down programmes that have less or no enrollment and introduce courses that have more demand. Despite several reminders, they continue with the same programmes and hence they do not get admissions,” an official said.

Going combination wise, with 56,902 admissions, BCom Computer Applications was the top choice for students, followed by BSc Botany, Zoology and Chemistry, where 18,494 students got enrolled.

According to details available with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, so far, 1,76,039 students got admissions in various programmes in four phases of DOST web counselling. Of the total, more than 1.46 lakh students enrolled in English medium programmes, followed by Telugu (over 28,300), Urdu (1,373), Arabic (55) and Hindi (43).

