Telangana: 86 per cent paddy procurement targets reached

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation released Rs 600 crore on Wednesday towards payments for paddy procurement during Yasangi season this year. About Rs 6,433 crore have been deposited into the accounts of farmers from whom the Corporation purchased paddy during the current crop season.

In a release, the Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy said TSCSC had procured 55 lakh tonnes of paddy from 7.37 lakh farmers and achieved 86 per cent of paddy purchase target for the season. He said the purchased paddy was being shifted to rice mills for milling.

Around 2,505 of 6,392 paddy procurement centres opened during the season, have been closed following completion of purchases. While paddy purchases were recorded at 99 per cent in the districts of Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Nalgonda and Khammam, more than 90 per cent of paddy has been procured in the districts of Nizamabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad, Warangal Urban, Suryapet and Medchal Malkajgiri for the season.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .