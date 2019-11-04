Telangana: 9 year-old raped by 25 year-old youngster

By | Published: 9:54 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly lured, taken into an agricultural field and raped by a youngster in Maldakal mandal on Saturday.

The girl, a resident of Maldakal mandal, was lured by Naresh (25), a resident of the same village. Police said he took her on his motorcycle to the village outskirts, raped her and dropped her back home on Saturday evening.

When the girl complained of severe stomach-ache, her grandmother took her for a medical check-up on Sunday, when the truth came out.

Maldakal police have registered a case under Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012, and have formed a special team to nab the accused, who was absconding as of Monday morning.

